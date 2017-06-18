Dodge County man recalls fall from collapsed balcony

Chris Peche looking at the side of the house where the deck collapsed beneath him and his fiance.

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) --- A couple in Dodge County are recovering after the apartment deck they were standing on collapsed, sending them crashing to the ground.

It happened early Saturday morning in the 900 block of Main Street in Clyman.

40-year-old Chris Peche said he and his fiancé went out on the balcony to have a cigarette.

"Because Tina’s daughter is allergic to cigarette smoke. So we smoke outside," Peche said.

He said what happened next is all a blur.

"I honestly don't remember. Last thing I remember is we were laying down and next thing I know I’m in a Flight For Life, dazed and confused.

The couple fell about 20 feet to the concrete driveway after the deck collapsed. Both were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

“Some people told me the helicopter landed here. And some people said that the helicopter was a little distance from here and that we were taken to the helicopter. But all I know is I woke up in a Flight For Life. I was dazed and confused, didn't know what was going on. I really did not know what was going on until they had me in the hospital and had me sedated basically. Because I was in extreme pain,” Peche said.

"I ended up getting six busted ribs, a busted leg, femur bone, busted bone, and a cracked wrist."

The truck driver said his 46-year-old fiance is currently in the emergency room. He said he hasn't spoken with her yet, so he doesn't know exactly how she's doing. She went to a different hospital.

“She did go home yesterday. She was sore and stuff. But I guess she had to go back to the emergency room just now because she was having a hard time breathing,” Peche said.

“I'm just glad I'm the one that got hurt worst and that Tina didn't get hurt as bad as me hopefully. Luckily the dogs went out. And the dogs didn't get hurt either. Usually the dogs are out around the deck with us too.”

Doctors said it could take up to eight weeks for Peche to be fully mobile again.

"I can't even stay by myself right now because I can't take care of myself. I got to have help getting around still."

Dodge County Sheriff's officials said the building owner told them the deck had been inspected about 2 years ago.