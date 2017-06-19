UPDATE: Janesville police release name of suspect wanted in shooting

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Investigators with the Janesville Police Department are attempting to locate a suspect involved in a shooting Sunday night on North Washington Street.

They say 32-year-old Anthony Thomas Gibson has been identified as the primary suspect and is wanted for questioning. Gibson is also currently wanted by Probation and Parole.

Gibson is 5'5 and 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, and currently resides in Beloit.

Police say the victim remains in the ICU, but is conscious and alert.

Anyone with information as to Gibson's whereabouts, or with information regarding the shooting, is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.

*****

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police say a man is seriously hurt after a shooting in the city.



Police say the victim is 32 years old and he's from Janesville. They say while his injuries appear to be serious, he's expected to survive.



The Janesville Police Department says officers were called out to North Washington Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. They found a man who had what looked like gunshot wounds.



Right now, a suspect has not been located. Police are expected to have more information Monday morning.



******



JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police are on the scene of a shooting in Janesville Sunday night.



Rock County Communications tells 27 News dispatchers got a call of someone being shot around 10:35 p.m. near W. Court and Terrace streets. Janesville police and Janesville fire responded to the area.



Stay with 27 News for the latest on this developing story.