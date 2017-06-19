Police respond to shooting in Janesville - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police respond to shooting in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police are on the scene of a shooting in Janesville Sunday night.

Rock County Communications tells 27 News dispatchers got a call of someone being shot around 10:35 p.m. near W. Court and Terrace streets. Janesville police and Janesville fire responded to the area.

