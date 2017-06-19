UPDATE: Janesville man hurt in shooting

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police say a man is seriously hurt after a shooting in the city.



Police say the victim is 32 years old and he's from Janesville. They say while his injuries appear to be serious, he's expected to survive.



The Janesville Police Department says officers were called out to North Washington Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. They found a man who had what looked like gunshot wounds.



Right now, a suspect has not bee located. Police are expected to have more information Monday morning.



JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police are on the scene of a shooting in Janesville Sunday night.



Rock County Communications tells 27 News dispatchers got a call of someone being shot around 10:35 p.m. near W. Court and Terrace streets. Janesville police and Janesville fire responded to the area.



