Memorial marks the 20 year anniversary of a woman whose cause of - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Memorial marks the 20 year anniversary of a woman whose cause of death is still unknown

Posted: Updated:
Daniela Offerdahl case still unsolved after 20 years Daniela Offerdahl case still unsolved after 20 years

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sunday evening, a gathering of family, and friends at McDaniel Park, in McFarland marked the twenty year anniversary of a woman whose death remains a mystery.

The gathering, was to remember her life as well as that of her unborn son Dalton.

Police say Daniela Offerdahl, fell off a boat into the waters of Lake Waubesa back on June 18th, 1997.

Offerdahl's husband maintains it was an accident, but investigators believe she may have been strangled.

Daniela's cousin, Pam Sawyer, who spoke with 27 news last week, and says she hopes new leads could lead to a break in her case.

"It would be nice to know what happened. There's a reason why the case is open. They can't solve it. it hasn't been solved," she says.

Dane County Officials tell us they have a new detective working on the case, who took over the case for a retired detective who had been looking into Offerdahl's death.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.