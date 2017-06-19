Memorial marks the 20 year anniversary of a woman whose cause of death is still unknown

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sunday evening, a gathering of family, and friends at McDaniel Park, in McFarland marked the twenty year anniversary of a woman whose death remains a mystery.

The gathering, was to remember her life as well as that of her unborn son Dalton.

Police say Daniela Offerdahl, fell off a boat into the waters of Lake Waubesa back on June 18th, 1997.

Offerdahl's husband maintains it was an accident, but investigators believe she may have been strangled.

Daniela's cousin, Pam Sawyer, who spoke with 27 news last week, and says she hopes new leads could lead to a break in her case.

"It would be nice to know what happened. There's a reason why the case is open. They can't solve it. it hasn't been solved," she says.

Dane County Officials tell us they have a new detective working on the case, who took over the case for a retired detective who had been looking into Offerdahl's death.