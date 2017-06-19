MAMA awards come to State Street, celebrating their 14th year

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some of the area's best musicians gathering at Madison's iconic overture center on State Street in Madison for the 14th annual Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) Awards.

MAMA is a volunteer charity that helps get children into music.

The awards ceremony, described as Madison's own Grammy Awards, pulls talent from every genre, handing out music awards in categories like "Best Local Music Venue", and "Musician of the Year."

Eight Madison area artists took the stage to perform at the event this year, as part of the award show's entertainment.