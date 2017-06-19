Tri4Schools offers kids triathlon in Sun Prairie to raise money for local schools

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- If you're looking for a fun, active summer event for your kids, the Tri4Schools kids triathlon in Sun Prairie might be just the thing. Not only do the kids get to swim, bike and run their way to the finish line (and a medal!), but they can also raise money for their school of their choice.

Tri4Schools is a non-profit that uses the sports of swimming, biking and running as a way to get kids active and fight childhood obesity. The organization has programs and events to teach children about achieving goals, fitness, nutrition, sportsmanship and self-confidence.

Tri4Schools also distributes all entry fees back to schools to help fund health and wellness initiatives. Since 2011, it's given back more than $225,000 to Madison-area schools. Race participants can choose which school their entry fee will go to. Tri4Schools also has a program where kids who can't afford the entry fee can still participate with the help of the organization or another family, who pays for their entry fee.

The Tri4Schools kids triathlon in Sun Prairie is June 24 at Prairie Athletic Club. The long course starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by a middle distance course around 9:30 a.m. and a short course at 10:30 a.m. To learn more or register your child, click here.

Tri4Schools also has another triathlon coming up in Middleton Saturday, August 19. It also does various mud runs and other programs throughout the year. Click here to learn more about those.