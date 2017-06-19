Kids can get free summer meals in Madison starting Monday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Kids can get free summer meals in Madison starting Monday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Starting Monday, kids facing food insecurity can get free meals using locally-grown fresh produce at 50 sites in Madison.

REAP will operate two parks throughout the summer where kids 18 and younger, and their accompanying adults, can get free lunches. The hours at Elver Park are 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., and at Southdale Park from noon to 12:45. Those meals will be served Monday, June 19 to August 11. There is no registration or ID needed.

There are other locations too, from summer schools, community centers, apartments and more. Click here for those other locations.

A kickoff event is Monday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elver Park.

The program, put on by REAP Farm to School, includes partnerships with the Madison Metropolitan School District, the city of Madison, and Public Health Madison & Dane County.

