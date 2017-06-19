Dr. Phil's advice for Type 2 diabetics like himself

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many of you know and watch Dr. Phil on WKOW every day at 4:00 p.m. You may not realize, though, he has Type 2 Diabetes and is now sharing his experience living with it for more than 25 years.

Dr. Phil McGraw, along with Dr. Pamela Kushner, talked with Wake Up Wisconsin anchor Dani Maxwell about how to manage Type 2 Diabetes. Dr. Phil says he was diagnosed out of the blue after having some energy deficits in the afternoon. After that, he began to study the condition and built a treatment plan with his health care professionals.

Now, Dr. Phil has partnered with AstraZeneca to develop OnItMovement.com, a website where he put together a six-point program that tells Type 2 diabetics how to best manage the disease.

Dr. Phil says he's especially worried for patients as we head into summer. "This is a danger zone. We're going to be around backyard barbecues and ice cream, so I'm really telling folks, redefine what is a reward for you. What's a reward for one person is not a reward for a Type 2 diabetic. It's really going to affect us different. I can't have a big banana split; my body isn't going to process it very well and I need to recognize these high risk, high temptation situations so I don't fall victim to it. And if I do, tomorrow's another day. There's no time to feel guilty here. Dust yourself off and start again fresh the next day. And if you do, you're right back on the path and right back on the trial. You start fresh every day because if you don't, your body is going to pay the price."

Dr. Kushner adds, if you don't take good care of yourself with this condition, it can be progressive. The foundation is a healthy diet and regular exercise along with medication. "If you don't treat it the right way, you can have chronic kidney disease, vision loss, nerve damage and cardiovascular consequences."

Dr. Kushner says to have an individual treatment goal that you create with the help of a health care professional.