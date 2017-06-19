East Mifflin and North Few intersection in Madison to close - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

East Mifflin and North Few intersection in Madison to close

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Starting at 7 a.m. Monday morning, the intersection of East Mifflin St. and North Few St. will be closed.

The intersection will be close for about two weeks for MG&E work.

People will still be able to walk through the intersection, but it will be closed to bikes and cars.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.