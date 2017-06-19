Social media video leads to woman's arrest in fatal Milwaukee ho - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Social media video leads to woman's arrest in fatal Milwaukee house fire

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Police have a 39-year-old woman in custody following a fatal house fire. Authorities say she's the woman seen on video setting fire to the home.

The fire Friday evening killed 72-year-old Willie Greer, police told WISN 12 News. Someone across the street was recording the woman on cell phone and posted the video to Facebook. You can hear from the video, they didn't realize what was happening until they see the woman pouring gasoline through a window and then the home goes up in flames.

Another woman was seen escaping the fire through one of the windows, but police tell WISN Greer was unable to get out. In the video, you see people rushing to help once they realize there was someone in the home.

Police say charges will be recommended to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office in the coming days.

