Survey: 7% of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows

(WKOW) -- If you think it's common knowledge that chocolate milk doesn't come from brown cows, think again.

A survey from the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy found that 7% of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows.

The percentage may seem small, but that amounts to 17.3 million people who believe in the old tale.

The survey did find some other statistics that were considerably less appalling. A quarter of Americans have gone to the store before 6 a.m. just to get milk, and 95% of Americans currently have at least one kind of cheese in their fridge.

The online survey polled 1,000 American adults over a five-day period in May. It kicked off the center's "Undeniably Dairy" campaign, which promotes healthy dairy products and farms.