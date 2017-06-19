Waunakee woman crowned Miss Wisconsin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Waunakee woman crowned Miss Wisconsin

Photo Courtesy: Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Pageant Photo Courtesy: Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Pageant
OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- A Waunakee woman was crowned Miss Wisconsin over the weekend in Oshkosh.

McKenna Collins will be representing our state at the Miss America pageant in September.  

Miss Wisconsin Organization says this is the firsts time Collins competed in the state pageant.  Collins previously won the local title of Miss Madison Capital City.

 

