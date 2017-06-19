Capitol Boat Club, Madison's alternative to boat ownership

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the official start to summer just around the corner, a lot of Madisonians want to experience the lakes, but not everyone has their own boat.

On Tuesday, Capitol Boat Club’s founder Justin Sisley, stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about his new venture.

The Capitol Boat Club operates on the north shore of Lake Mendota and offers an alternative to owning a boat.

The boat club model is similar to a program like community cars or Zipcar, in which members pay membership fees for shared access to a small fleet of vehicles.

Membership to the boat club is pricey, but cheaper than buying new. The least expensive plan involves a down payment of $2,000 followed by $150 membership payments each month. That gets members weekday access to the new Harris pontoon boats and Bayliner water ski boats that the club has at a slip off of Northport Drive.

Other membership plans are available. Click here for more information.