New event featured during American Family Insurance Championship

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra will be performing at The PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship.

“Concert on the Course” is a free outdoor performance open to the public. This will be the chambers first event before their full summer season of Concerts on the Square. The event, sponsored in part by kathy ireland® Worldwide, and will take place at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course on the University Ridge Golf Course grounds from 7 – 8:15 p.m. following Pro-Am play on Wednesday, June 21.

The concert is something the entire family can enjoy. A specific area will be marked for seating on the cross country course as attendees may bring their own chairs and blankets to place on the grass. Concessions will be available at the concert site as no carry-in food or beverage will be allowed. Onsite parking will also be available as attendees should follow local traffic signs to the specific parking locations.

New this year, the Pro-Am golf tournament on Wednesday, June 21 will be free and open to the public starting at 10 a.m. This new aspect provides an additional opportunity to for fans to see some of their favorite players in action prior to tournament competition starting on Friday, June 23.

