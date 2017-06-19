Make Music Madison celebrates summer solstice

MADISON (WKOW) -- Make Music Madison is an annual citywide, free, outdoor day of music held on the summer solstice, June 21.

Initiated in 2013 as Madison’s entry into the international summer solstice music celebration, the city joins over 700 communities around the world in kicking off summer by filling the city with music. Make Music Madison turns the city into a stage, and offers a full spectrum of performers the opportunity to display their musical skills.

This year, the celebration takes place on a Wednesday, June 21. Coffee shops, restaurants, front porches, and businesses all over Madison will fill their locations with song. Lunch patrons may find themselves serenaded by a middle school strings quartet. And after 5, the city will explode with music.

Click here for more information.