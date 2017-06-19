Debate over sale of semi-automatic rifles featured on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week's edition of Capital City Sunday featured a debate over the sale of semi-automatic rifles, like the one used in the shooting of a Republican Congressman and three other people at a baseball field in Virginia last week.



Rep. Terese Berceau (D-Madison) and Nik Clark, president of Wisconsin Carry, also sparred over pending state legislation that would allow people to carry concealed firearms in Wisconsin without a permit or training.



Progressive journalist John Nichols, of the Capital Times and The Nation, also appeared on the show to discuss the investigation of President Donald Trump and how both Republicans and Democrats are responding to it.



This edition of Capital City Sunday aired on June 18.