Kids suspected of vandalism at Falk Elementary - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Kids suspected of vandalism at Falk Elementary

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police were called to an alarm Saturday afternoon at Falk Elementary School.

When they arrived, they found numerous outside windows smashed, some by brick pavers used in the school's garden. Garden tolls were also found nearby.

Inside, cleaning and food products were dumped on floors and in classrooms. Surveillance images show five or six boys, approximately aged 9-12, entered through broken windows.

Police are still in the process of identifying these boys.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.