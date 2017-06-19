Kids suspected of vandalism at Falk Elementary

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police were called to an alarm Saturday afternoon at Falk Elementary School.

When they arrived, they found numerous outside windows smashed, some by brick pavers used in the school's garden. Garden tolls were also found nearby.

Inside, cleaning and food products were dumped on floors and in classrooms. Surveillance images show five or six boys, approximately aged 9-12, entered through broken windows.

Police are still in the process of identifying these boys.