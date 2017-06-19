UPDATE: Emergency repairs after storm sewer collapse under Monona Terrace walkway

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The mayor's office says the storm sewer that collapsed over the weekend is located underneath the walkway connecting the Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Wilson Street intersection to Monona Terrace.

Emergency repairs are being coordinated and will take place this week.

The sinkhole is fenced off and fencing installed to identify allowable walk routes.

City staff are working with Monona Terrace as it prepares for a conference this week, assuring guests will have a safe passage into and out of the facility.

Shake the Lake activities will not be affected by the sinkhole.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison - Engineering Division says a storm sewer collapsed under the Monona Terrace walkway.

City Engineering believes the pipe, which was very old and made of brick, began to fail after the steam tunnels under the City County Building began to flood. The earth above the storm sewer pipe then gave way creating quite a sinkhole.

Crews are working on the situation and 27 News is told it will take several days to repair.