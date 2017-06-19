Deadly officer-involved shooting in Waukesha

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- WISN reports Waukesha police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Police say a woman called 911 around 8:05 Sunday night to report an armed man, who had been drinking, was threatening to kill himself. Officers arrived to the area of Sunkist Avenue and Grandview Boulevard and attempted to talk to the man for about 90 minutes. During that time, tactical teams were called in.

After the man "disobeyed officers' commands," he was shot. He died while en route to the hospital.

Two officers were involved and both have been placed on paid administrative, which is standard policy.

"Based on the preliminary information gathered at this point, I believe that the officers acted within departmental policy and statutory authority," said Police Chief Russell P. Jack.

The man's identity has not yet been released.