Packers Announce Training Camp Dates

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday morning their official training camp dates for the 2017-18 season. As in the past, practices are scheduled to take place at Ray Nitschke Field and Packers Family Night will be at Lambeau Field.

The Packers kickoff training camp, Thursday July 27th, at 8:15 a.m. After the opening session, morning practices beginning at 8:15 a.m. are also scheduled for July 28, 29, 31 and Aug. 1.

The Packers will hold two night practices, beginning at 6.15 p.m. on Aug. 3-4, before Family Night takes place at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 5. The following week, the team will have two open practices at Nitschke Field, 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 7 and 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 8, prior to the preseason opener at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 10.

Following the preseason contest against the Eagles, Green Bay will hold two open practices (12:15 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 16), before playing at the Washington Redskins on Aug. 19. The Packers will have two open practices, 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 22 and 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 23, leading into a preseason road game in Denver versus the Broncos on Aug. 26.

The team’s last open practice of training camp will take place at 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 prior to the preseason finale against the L.A. Rams at home on Aug. 31.

Should inclement weather or any other factor force the team indoors, practices will be closed to the public due to space limitations inside the Don Hutson Center. Please also note that all practice dates and times are subject to change.

(The Packers contributed information to this article.)

