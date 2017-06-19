Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch rules out 2018 Senate run - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch rules out 2018 Senate run

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is ruling out a run for U.S. Senate in 2018, saying she is focused on staying Gov. Scott Walker's running mate.

Kleefisch had been mentioned by some as a possible 2018 Republican Senate candidate, but most expected her to stick with Walker as he prepares to run for re-election. Kleefisch told The Associated Press on Monday that she couldn't take on the travel required to serve in the Senate given that her daughters are just 11- and 14-years-old.

Kleefisch says in her current job she has a "great opportunity to be an advocate for Wisconsin."

Kleefisch returned Friday from a trade mission to Mexico. She's also led other similar trade missions the past as she works to make connections benefiting Wisconsin businesses.

