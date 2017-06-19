Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch rules out 2018 Senate run

Janesville Police say a man is seriously hurt after a shooting in the city.More >>
Janesville Police say a man is seriously hurt after a shooting in the city.More >>
In a post on its Facebook page, the Eau Claire Police Department said on June 10, John Franson was in a Menards parking lot when he found a folder in a shopping cart.More >>
In a post on its Facebook page, the Eau Claire Police Department said on June 10, John Franson was in a Menards parking lot when he found a folder in a shopping cart.More >>
Annelise Wolf was last seen in the 2800 block of Bond Place in Janesville about 5 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Annelise Wolf was last seen in the 2800 block of Bond Place in Janesville about 5 p.m. Sunday.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Sunday evening, a gathering of family, and friends at McDaniel Park, in McFarland marked the twenty year anniversary of a woman whose death remains a mystery.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Sunday evening, a gathering of family, and friends at McDaniel Park, in McFarland marked the twenty year anniversary of a woman whose death remains a mystery.More >>
Police have a 39-year-old woman in custody following a fatal house fire. Authorities say she's the woman seen on video setting fire to the home.More >>
Police have a 39-year-old woman in custody following a fatal house fire. Authorities say she's the woman seen on video setting fire to the home.More >>
Starting at 7 a.m. Monday morning, the intersection of East Mifflin St. and North Few St. will be closedMore >>
Starting at 7 a.m. Monday morning, the intersection of East Mifflin St. and North Few St. will be closedMore >>
Dr. Phil McGraw has advice on managing Type 2 diabetes, after living with it for more than 25 years.More >>
Dr. Phil McGraw has advice on managing Type 2 diabetes, after living with it for more than 25 years.More >>
Some of the area's best musicians gathering at Madison's iconic Overture Center on State Street in Madison for the 14th annual Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) Awards.More >>
Some of the area's best musicians gathering at Madison's iconic Overture Center on State Street in Madison for the 14th annual Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) Awards.More >>
A couple in Dodge County are recovering after the apartment deck they were standing on collapsed, sending them crashing to the ground.More >>
A couple in Dodge County are recovering after the apartment deck they were standing on collapsed, sending them crashing to the ground.More >>