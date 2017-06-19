Democratic union ironworker Randy Bryce running against Ryan - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Democratic union ironworker Randy Bryce running against Ryan

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A Democratic union ironworker who twice ran unsuccessfully for the state Legislature says he will challenge Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan for re-election.

Randy Bryce, of Caledonia, announced his candidacy Monday against Ryan. Bryce goes by @IronStache on Twitter. He is a U.S. Army veteran, community activist and political coordinator for his local ironworkers union.

Bryce lost a Democratic primary for state Assembly in 2012 and the general election for state Senate in 2014.

A political activist from Ohio, David Yankovich, has also announced he's running in Ryan's southeast Wisconsin congressional district as a Democrat.

Republican Paul Nehlen last week said he was challenging Ryan in the GOP primary after losing to him by 68 points last year.

Ryan won re-election over Democrat Ryan Solen by 35 points in 2016.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.