Ex-Wisconsin guard Zak Showalter gets Bucks draft workout

Zak Showalter is the latest former Wisconsin Badgers basketball player to work out for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Showalter took part in workouts on Monday. The fan favorite at Wisconsin was part of a senior class that went to two Final Fours. He was a two-year starter.

Showalter was known in college for his hustle and defensive intensity. He probably won't get drafted, though any time in front of NBA scouts and executives might help his career. The Bucks also need to stock a roster for their new NBA Developmental League team in Oshkosh, which is scheduled to start play this fall.

The Bucks have brought in other former Badgers, as well prospects from Marquette, for draft workouts.

The NBA draft is Thursday.