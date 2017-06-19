Elderly golf fan who died at US Open lost wife days earlier

According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center.More >>
The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches:More >>
The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.More >>
The Badgers basketball team officially added a pair of walk-ons to the roster on Wednesday. Head coach Greg Gard announced the transfer of Trevor Anderson from Green Bay and the addition of freshman Walt McGrory.More >>
The United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments on whether a lower court ruled correctly that Wisconsin's legislative district map is unconstitutional, and granted a stay of that lower court's order that required Assembly Republicans to draw new district lines this year.More >>
This week's edition of Capital City Sunday featured a debate over the sale of semi-automatic rifles, like the one used in the shooting of a Republican Congressman and three other people at a baseball field in Virginia last week.More >>
France's anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the ramming of a police vehicle on Paris' Champs-Elysees avenue.More >>
Dr. Phil McGraw has advice on managing Type 2 diabetes, after living with it for more than 25 years.More >>
A dispute over Wisconsin's Republican-drawn boundaries for the state legislature offers Democrats some hope of cutting into GOP electoral majorities across the United States.More >>
A group is rallying at the state Capitol, they say to save civil service in Wisconsin.More >>
The judge has declared a mistrial in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case after a jury could not reach a verdict.More >>
Some people in Madison don't think it's a good idea to rename the City-County Building (CCB) in downtown Madison after former president Barack Obama.More >>
A Wisconsin lawmaker says it is up to community groups to raise the alarm about gun violence, because legislators have largely given up on trying to restrict firearms.More >>
President Donald Trump has announced a series of changes to the Obama-era Cuba policy and is challenging the Cuban government to negotiate a better deal.More >>
