Elderly golf fan who died at US Open lost wife days earlier - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Elderly golf fan who died at US Open lost wife days earlier

Posted: Updated:
ERIN, Wis. (AP) -

The elderly golf fan who died while attending the U.S. Open in Wisconsin had lost his wife of 68 years earlier in the week.
   Ninety-four-year-old Marshall "Chick" Jacobs died Friday in the arms of his son, Bill, after becoming unresponsive at the 6th green. Just three days earlier, Lucille Jacobs, died after experiencing complications from a broken hip.
   Bill Jacobs recalled that when his father made plans to go to the tournament when it was awarded to Erin Hills in 2010, he remarked that he hoped he would still be alive to attend. Jacobs tells the Journal Sentinel he and his dad spent "three hours of bliss" Friday watching the game's greatest players.
   Family members say the two loved golf and traveled the country playing in couples' leagues. A joint funeral is planned for Friday.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • LaBahn Arena Holds Fourth Annual Blake Geoffrion Classic

    LaBahn Arena Holds Fourth Annual Blake Geoffrion Classic

    According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center. 

    More >>

    According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center. 

    More >>

  • UW Athletic Board Approves Coaches’ Contracts

    UW Athletic Board Approves Coaches’ Contracts

    The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches: 

    More >>

    The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches: 

    More >>

  • Blackhawks hire Wisconsin's Don Granato as assistant coach

    Blackhawks hire Wisconsin's Don Granato as assistant coach

    The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.   

    More >>

    The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.   

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.