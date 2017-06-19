Chick-fil-A announces the addition of gluten-free buns

ATLANTA (WKOW) -- For all you gluten impaired citizens out there, who pass on the idea of fast food because the lack of options, the tides appear to be changing.

Monday, Chick-fil-A announced the addition of a Gluten-Free Bun to it's menu.

The new bun, available nationwide, comes individually packaged and can be ordered with any of the chain's sandwich offerings.

So with roughly 18 million Americans having a gluten sensitivity or preference, the addition is a welcome change.

The new bun has 150 calories, and will cost diners an additional $1.15.

The buns are made with quinoa and amaranth, and enriched with vitamins and minerals. The bun is also lightly sweetened with molasses.

Chick-fil-A said it decided to offer the bun based feedback from customers; taste testing the buns in three US cities last year before being offering them nationwide.

The restaurant is also taking precautions saying that guests will be required to assemble their own sandwiches to reduce risk of cross-contamination, since Chick-fil-A kitchens are not gluten-free.

For more information on the Gluten-Free Bun you can click here.

