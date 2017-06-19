Fire on Whitcomb Drive in Madison forces three people to find ne - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fire on Whitcomb Drive in Madison forces three people to find new places to stay

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three people had to find a new place to stay Monday night after a fire in a home on Whitcomb Drive.

The Madison Fire Department says the call came in around 6:40 p.m. Monday for a structure fire in the 4900 block of Whitcomb. When firefighters got there, they found a fire near a light fixture.

They were able to quickly put out the fire with a hand line.

Firefighters have not yet been able to figure out how the fire started.

