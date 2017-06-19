Fire on Whitcomb Drive in Madison forces three people to find new places to stay

Janesville Police say a man is seriously hurt after a shooting in the city.More >>
In a post on its Facebook page, the Eau Claire Police Department said on June 10, John Franson was in a Menards parking lot when he found a folder in a shopping cart.More >>
Annelise Wolf was last seen in the 2800 block of Bond Place in Janesville about 5 p.m. Sunday.More >>
The United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments on whether a lower court ruled correctly that Wisconsin's legislative district map is unconstitutional, and granted a stay of that lower court's order that required Assembly Republicans to draw new district lines this year.More >>
The woman who crudely tried to euthanize her dog by hitting the ill, black Labrador mix in the head with a hammer, and then abandoning the animal in a zipped, duffel bag near a roadside, received a four month jail sentenceMore >>
Vandalism reported at Falk Elementary, kids suspected.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Sunday evening, a gathering of family, and friends at McDaniel Park, in McFarland marked the twenty year anniversary of a woman whose death remains a mystery.More >>
Janesville Police say a man is seriously hurt after a shooting in the city.More >>
Deadly standoff in Waukesha Sunday night, two officers on paid leave.More >>
Annelise Wolf was last seen in the 2800 block of Bond Place in Janesville about 5 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Starting Monday, kids facing food insecurity can get free meals using locally-grown fresh produce at 50 sites in Madison.More >>
Police have a 39-year-old woman in custody following a fatal house fire. Authorities say she's the woman seen on video setting fire to the home.More >>
