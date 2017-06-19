New self-service bag drop service being tested at Minneapolis airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WKOW) -- The next time you fly, you may see a new process to get past the ticket counter faster.

Delta started testing the nation's first biometric-based self-service bag drop at Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport.

During check-in, you print out your own bag tag, then drop off your bag.

After that, you scan your boarding pass and the new machine will ask for your passport.

It pulls your image off the passport and then takes a 3D picture of your face to compare with the image on the passport.

If you're not traveling with a passport, an agent would look at your ID.

After that, the bag gets scanned, weighed and shipped off.

Delta says this trial period will run for a few months, after that, the airline is not sure whether it'll implement the technology at other airports.