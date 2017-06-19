West Towne Mall has fire scare Monday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

West Towne Mall has fire scare Monday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Fire Department responded to a fire call at the the West Town Mall, on the city's west side Wednesday, after large amounts of smoke were reported coming from a cardboard compacter outside the mall.

Officials say firefighters quickly had the smoldering fire under control, and are investigating how it started. 

