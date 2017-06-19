Jurors to get Milwaukee officer's homicide case Tuesday

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The jury will get the case Tuesday morning in the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer.

Dominique Heaggan-Brown is accused of reckless homicide in the death of Sylville Smith.

It's the shooting that sparked riots in Milwaukee last August.

Today, Heaggan-Brown's defense attorneys called just one witness.

Jurors will hear closing arguments first, then begin their deliberations.