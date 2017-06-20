Senate Democrats stage overnight standoff over health care bill secrecy

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) -- Democrats staged an overnight standoff in the U.S. Senate over the secrecy surrounding the Republicans' health care bill.

Senators spoke for more than six hours Monday night, wrapping up just after midnight Tuesday morning. This was technically called a "talkathon", basically a non-binding, watered-down version of a filibuster.

Their goal was to get Republican leaders to end the secrecy around the new health care plan. “What are you afraid of,” yelled Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). “Bring that bill out!”

A group of 13 Republican senators has been working on their repeal-and-replace plan of the Affordable Care Act for weeks. Democrats are furious with the secrecy, and say although Republicans objected to Obamacare, it wasn't kept under wraps. "25 days of consecutive session on a bill that was partisan, in the sense that Republicans were angry with it,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). “But we still had the courage to have a debate on the floor!"

Some Republicans actually agree with Democrats on this. Florida's Marco Rubio said you can't just "cook up something" and put it up for a vote.

Republicans hope to bring the bill for a vote by the end of June.