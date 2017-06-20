Madison police respond to break-in at elementary school overnigh - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison police respond to break-in at elementary school overnight

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating after two people appeared to have broken into an elementary school overnight.

Multiple alarms went off around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday June 20 at Sandburg Elementary School at 4114 Donald Drive.That's in a neighborhood east of the Dane County Regional Airport.

When officers got there, two subjects were seen inside the school but when officers went in, they could not find the suspects. Madison police say it's believed the suspects ran away right when police initially pulled up.

One window was broken. Police say it's not known yet if anything was taken. The investigation continues.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.