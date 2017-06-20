Melinda's Garden Moment: Eco-Friendly Ways to Control Bugs

(WKOW) -- Put away the pesticides and work in concert with nature to mange pests in the garden.

Lady beetles, praying mantids and other beneficial insects feed on damaging pests like aphids. Tolerate a bit of damage and wait for the good guys to move in and clean up the problem

If you can't wait try knocking aphids and mites off the plants with a strong blast of water.

Traps like shallow cans filled with beer for slugs or yellow bowls filled with soapy water for aphids - attract, trap and kill these pests.

Barriers of netting or floating row covers keep pests like cabbage worms and bean beetles off the plant and prevent damage.

Remove and destroy, smash or prune out pest infested stems as they are found.

Select an eco-friendly insecticide if additional control is needed.

Check out Melinda's website for this and other gardening tips.