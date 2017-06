CHICAGO (WKOW) -- A Green Bay Packers super fan finally married his wife, and took her last name.

Ryan Holtan-Murphy married Dr. Marie Packer. His name is now Ryan Packer.

They met in 2014 and Ryan thought it was a joke that her last name was Packer. After they got engaged, Ryan knew he wanted to take her last name.

After their wedding, Ryan even slipped into a Packers tuxedo for the reception.

Ryan is a UW-Madison graduate. Dr. Marie Packer is from Chicago.