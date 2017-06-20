Janesville man arrested for 4th OWI - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Janesville man arrested for 4th OWI

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Janesville man has been arrested for his fourth OWI after a hit and run accident in the city.

At about 10:30 Monday night, Janesville Police officers responded to a hit and run accident at the intersection of Racine St. and Park St. in Janesville. They found the hit and run vehicle shortly after in the 400 block of Wilson Ave.

Authorities say 36-year-old Ladell Ty Herron was still in the driver's seat of the car. Police say Herron showed signs of intoxication and refused to submit a field sobriety test. He was then arrested and charged with OWI.

No injuries resulted from the accident. Both vehicles involved sustained minor damage.

