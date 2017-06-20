Swimmers gear up for six-mile trek across Lake Mendota for cancer support awareness

MADISON (WKOW) -- In just a few days, a group of swimmers will be attempt the difficult feat of swimming the six mile length of Lake Mendota to raise money and awareness for Gilda's Club.

Gilda's Club is a cancer support network for people who have been diagnosed with cancer and their families and friends.

On Wednesday, Darren Fortney and Susan Grigsby stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the annual event.

Fortney originated the swim nearly a decade ago to ensure that no one has to face cancer alone. “As a cancer survivor, I know first-hand the importance of having a place to go where you can find support from others that understand exactly what you’re feeling,” said Fortney. “That is why I am such a huge fan of Gilda’s Club Madison and want to raise awareness and funds for this incredible organization.”

The six mile swim across Lake Mendota is completed by dedicated - if not a bit crazy - ultra swimmers who wish to make their efforts larger than just the swim by helping those in the toughest journey of their lives - a journey with cancer.

The best place to spectate is either at the finish of the swim at the Memorial Union Terrace or on the water in their own personal canoe or kayak. The finishing time varies fairly significantly depending on weather, waves, etc.

