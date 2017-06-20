Sun Prairie homicide victim identified, person of interest in custody

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) --The victim of Sunday's homicide in Sun Prairie has been identified.

According to the Dane County Medical Examiner, the victim was identified as Thomas Lee Leonard, 33 of Marshall.

The incident happened Sunday morning at an apartment complex in the 400 block of South Bird Street.

An autopsy confirms that Leonard's death was the result of homicidal firearm related trauma.

Sun Prairie Police and the Dane County Sheriff's Office also confirm that they have located a person of interest. Steve Adams, 34 of Cottage Grove was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The death remains under investigation by the Sun Prairie Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.