MPD: Registered sex offender cited again

MADISON (WKOW) -- A registered sex offender has been cited twice in the past week for disorderly conduct.

Police say 53-year-old Jeffrey Ziegler has been observed prowling behind residences on E. Gorham Street and Norris Court. Ziegler has a lengthy history of peeping in windows, dating back to 1995. He was most recently arrested Monday night after an officer witnessed him unscrewing a light bulb outside an apartment building on Norris Court.

Ziegler says he was only walking in the neighborhood, yet was found hiding in a dark area several miles from where he lives.

Several residents had recently reported a man, matching Ziegler's description, staring into a window on the rear of a home in the 900 block of E. Gorham the night of June 12th.

Ziegler was cited for disorderly conduct.