Storm damage near Markesan resulted from 70 mph gust, not a tornado

MARKESAN (WKOW) - After storms swept through southern and central Wisconsin last Wednesday, June 14th, some residents thought a tornado touched down just east of Markesan, in Green Lake County.



National Weather Service officials reviewed aerial damage survey video, taken by the Green Lake County Emergency Management, along with storm spotter video near the time of the damage. This morning, they determined that there was no evidence of a tornado, but rather 70 mph straight-line winds.

Officials believe the high winds resulted from either a microburst, which is a brief, powerful gust of wind descending from the storm, called a downdraft, or a gustnado, which is a strong whirlwind at the leading edge of a storm.

The hardest hit area was along County Road S, just east of the city. There were multiple trees blown over in that location.

Wisconsin has had 15 tornadoes so far this year.