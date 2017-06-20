Former Mayville police chief charged, accused of falsifying report

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A criminal complaint was filed with the Dodge County Clerk of Courts Monday, charging former Mayville Police Chief Christopher MacNeill with misconduct in public office and obstructing an officer.

The complaint states MacNeill intentionally changed the wording on a police report to help out a friend and former co-worker's son.

In January 2011, officers were called to Mayville High School to investigate a report of a 17-year-old student giving another student Vicodin pills in class. The boy who had given the pills had a father who was a police officer with Mayville PD. That officer told the then-chief he was going to have MacNeill make certain changes to the report. The chief at the time said "absolutely not! He is not to do that."

The chief then documented the date and time and when he looked at the report again, nothing had been changed. However, in October 2011 the chief's secretary opened the report in the computer system and noticed it had been "updated" by badge #311, which was MacNeill's at the time of him serving as Captain. Significant changes had been made from the original report. Specifically, MacNeill, changed the title of the incident from "drug possession" to "school medication violation". He stated there were no policies in place for changing reports.

He appears in Dodge County Court Monday morning. MacNeill could be sent to prison for up to three and a half years and could be fined up to $10,000 if he's convicted.