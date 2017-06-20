Jerry Kelly Returns to Madison to Golf in Steve Stricker's AmFam Championship

In it's second year, the American Family Insurance Championship has gained a positive reputation with players on the PGA Tour Champions bringing in a playing field with 45 of the top 50 players in the current Charles Schwab Cup Standings.

That includes Madison native, professional golfer Jerry Kelly. Kelly joined the PGA Tour in 1996 and since then has only pulled in three PGA Tour victories. Comparing that to the career of Steve Stricker, to some, Kelly might be over shadowed, but he doesn't see it that way.

"The people of Wisconsin have been fantastic to me." Said Kelly. "Steve deserves all of the accolades that Steve gets, I enjoy the credit the people have bestowed on me. It's amazing what he has done. My career has almost felt unfullfilled."

Kelly will play in the AmFam Championship at University Ridge this weekend. Like Stricker, Kelly is a rookie on the PGA Tour Champions once he turned 50-years-old and has been off to a hot start. Kelly has a top-25 finish in all seven of his starts, with all 19 of his rounds being an even-par finish or better.

He'll play great. He's a good guy, a good golfer and he'll do well." Said Stricker. "I'm glad he's here supporting it as well."

