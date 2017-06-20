Madison school district deals with multiple school break-ins in less than a week

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Metro School District (MMSD) officials are working with police to investigate two separate break-ins at elementary schools in less than a week.

"It's very sad to see this amount of disrespect for school property," said MMSD Safety Coordinator Joe Balles.

On Saturday afternoon, Balles says six kids between the ages of 9 and 12, used bricks to smash at least seven windows and break into Falk Elementary School. Police say, inside, they found cleaning and food products dumped on the floors and in classrooms.

"It triggered numerous alarms," said Balles, who noted the school is also equipped with numerous surveillance cameras. "In about 15 to 20 minutes [school staff] sat down and looks at all the different cameras...we were able to identify five of the six kids."

Balles says some of the five suspects are kids who go to Falk elementary and others are former students.

"We're going to work very closely with Madison Police to figure out what's the best effective response to those kids," said Balles.

Police were also called to Sandburg Elementary School around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday after multiple alarms went off. Police say they found one broken window. District officials say surveillance video shows two male "high school age" suspects.

Madison police say officers found a dead chicken at the school, but they don't know if it died as part of the break-in or not.

"At this point, it doesn't look like any of these are connected," said Balles.

Balles says the break-ins have cost the district at least $8,000 to fix. Not including time school staff have spent on figuring out who broke into the two separate elementary schools.

"A lot of school staff had to come into work, on Father's Day to deal with this," Balles said.

District officials say they'll be talking with building custodians and school principals to figure out how to better secure their buildings.

"But there's not a whole lot we can do when people are throwing bricks and paving stones at windows," he said.

Balles believes the kids broke into the elementary schools because they were "bored" and unsupervised.

"We got to get these kids better occupied and not bored on a Saturday afternoon and breaking into schools," he said, encouraging parents to get their kids involved in summer activities.

Balles says the district and police will work together to figure out the right course of discipline. They also plan to speak with the families of the suspects.