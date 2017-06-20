Madison apartment with children inside hit by bullets in shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a shooting after they say an apartment building, with children inside, was hit by two bullets Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident happened on the 3000 block of Worthington Avenue around 10:30 am. An unoccupied car was also shot.

Witnesses say the suspect appeared to be shooting at two loose dogs but that can't be confirmed.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30's wearing a black Green Bay Packer baseball cap, green "bomber" jacket, and black pants, and was seen jumping into a light colored SUV following the incident.

Officers investigating the scene did recover between seven to eight shell casings.

If you know anything about the incident you're asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)-266-2014