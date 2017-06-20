$75,000 grant targets Madison beaches

MADISON (WKOW) -- A grant presented by the Madison Community Foundation to the Clean Lakes Alliance will target Madison's local beaches.

The grant will help the partnership increase community investment in Madison beaches over the next year through several projects.

The State of the Beaches Reports will take stock of the 24 public beaches with a comprehensive assessment to pinpoint the condition each beach is in.

The Re-imagining Warner Beach Contest is a contest to help improve Warner Beach. The conceptual design contest is open to individuals, teams of professionals, or amateurs. Site tours will take place in July and August, with a registration deadline in September and a final submission deadline in November. The submissions will be judged based on four design goals:

Improved water quality

More sustainable

Greater access

Better placemaking

The contest page has more information about how to register to participate. Winners will receive either a $1,000, $4,000, or $10,000 prize.

Finally, there will be a Back to the Beach event on Saturday, July 29. The family-friendly event will feature sandcastle building at Olbrich Park during Loop the Lake, Shoreline Swim and Isthmus Paddle & Portage.