'Blue Waters Barge' to clean up Lakes Mendota, Monona this summer

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County is partnering with the City of Madison to continue its “blue waters barge” cleanup effort along the shorelines of Lake Mendota and Lake Monona.

The barge will pick up aquatic trash and debris from Madison residents' piers, stormwater outlets, and public beaches from now until the end of August.

The “blue waters barge” and its crew visit Lake Mendota and Lake Monona on alternative weeks throughout the summer. Refuse and weeds collected by the barge will be hauled off to either a compost site or the landfill.

To ensure timely barge pickup at lakefront properties, aquatic vegetation should be placed on residents’ piers by Monday at 7:00 a.m. on the designated pickup week. The barge crew does not collect yard waste, brush or household waste.

The pier pickup schedule for both lakes can be found here.