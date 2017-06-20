'Blue Waters Barge' to clean up Lakes Mendota, Monona this summe - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

'Blue Waters Barge' to clean up Lakes Mendota, Monona this summer

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County is partnering with the City of Madison to continue its “blue waters barge” cleanup effort along the shorelines of Lake Mendota and Lake Monona.

The barge will pick up aquatic trash and debris from Madison residents' piers, stormwater outlets, and public beaches from now until the end of August.

The “blue waters barge” and its crew visit Lake Mendota and Lake Monona on alternative weeks throughout the summer. Refuse and weeds collected by the barge will be hauled off to either a compost site or the landfill.

To ensure timely barge pickup at lakefront properties, aquatic vegetation should be placed on residents’ piers by Monday at 7:00 a.m. on the designated pickup week. The barge crew does not collect yard waste, brush or household waste.

The pier pickup schedule for both lakes can be found here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.