Marathon Co. dispatcher to be recognized in Madison

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- When Marathon County Dispatcher Chad Zerkle answered a call from Rachel Renner back in August, he saved the life of an 18-month-old girl.

"I will forever be thankful," said Renner.

The Wisconsin Rapids mother called the Marathon County Sheriff's Department when her daughter Rylee was choking on a plastic ring.

On the phone, she was in evident distress. But Zerkle was there to walk her through live-saving instructions.

"If I get excited, mom's going to get more excited. So I have to stay calm, I have to get her attention," said Zerkle. "The best way for me to do that is use the calmest voice I can."

Within a two-minute 911 call, Renner was able to dislodge the ring from Rylee's throat, and the child began to breathe again.

"To this day, he'll say it was just his job. You know, that he took that call and helped me the way he did, but it's not just his job," Renner said. "He's our hero."

And it's because of those actions that Rep. Patrick Snyder (R-85) nominated Zerkle for the Hometown Hero award.

Zerkle will be honored in Madison on Wednesday.

During the award ceremony, he will meet Rachel and Rylee face-to-face for the first time.