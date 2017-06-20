Six inmates in Georgia save officer's life

CEDARTOWN (WKOW) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office, in Cedartown, Georgia are hailing six inmates as heroes after saving the life of one of their prison guards Monday, last week.

The Sheriff's office says the officer in question passed out while on his security detail. All six inmates in the area the officer was patrolling sprang into action, rendering aid, calling for help on his phone, and administering CPR.

The Officer survived, and the inmates involved were treated to lunch in a nearby park, with desserts prepared by the Officer's family.

The Sheriff's Office went on to say in their Facebook post that they are all, "We are very proud of the actions of all six inmates involved."