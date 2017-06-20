Milwaukee woman's son survives USS Fitzgerald disaster

Authorities say three workers have been rescued, after being trapped in a trench cave-in on rural property near Cuba City.More >>
Authorities say three workers have been rescued, after being trapped in a trench cave-in on rural property near Cuba City.More >>
Madison police are investigating after two people appeared to have broken into an elementary school overnight.More >>
Madison police are investigating after two people appeared to have broken into an elementary school overnight.More >>
The victim of Sunday's homicide in Sun Prairie has been identified.More >>
The victim of Sunday's homicide in Sun Prairie has been identified.More >>
Madison police cite a registered sex offender for disorderly conduct after he's seen unscrewing a light bulb outside an apartment building.More >>
Madison police cite a registered sex offender for disorderly conduct after he's seen unscrewing a light bulb outside an apartment building.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Fire Department responded to a fire call at the the West Town Mall, on the city's west side Monday, after large amounts of smoke were reported coming from a cardboard compacter outside the mall. Officials say firefighters quickly had the smoldering fire under control, and are investigating how it started.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Fire Department responded to a fire call at the the West Town Mall, on the city's west side Monday, after large amounts of smoke were reported coming from a cardboard compacter outside the mall. Officials say firefighters quickly had the smoldering fire under control, and are investigating how it started.More >>
About 200 people attended a summit Monday to discuss challenges facing the dairy industry.More >>
About 200 people attended a summit Monday to discuss challenges facing the dairy industry.More >>
Democrats want a public hearing on the American Health Care Act, saying "Republicans were angry with [Obamacare], but we still had the courage to have a debate on the floor."More >>
Democrats want a public hearing on the American Health Care Act, saying "Republicans were angry with [Obamacare], but we still had the courage to have a debate on the floor."More >>
The Death Valley expects a high of 124 on Tuesday, and it's so hot in California fires are sparking spontaneously.More >>
The Death Valley expects a high of 124 on Tuesday, and it's so hot in California fires are sparking spontaneously.More >>
Janesville Police say a man is seriously hurt after a shooting in the city.More >>
Janesville Police say a man is seriously hurt after a shooting in the city.More >>
It sounds like a dream come true for teachers, coaches, parents or anyone else who has had to deal with distracted kids playing with this year's must-have toy, the fidget spinner.More >>
It sounds like a dream come true for teachers, coaches, parents or anyone else who has had to deal with distracted kids playing with this year's must-have toy, the fidget spinner.More >>
Storm sewer collapses under Monona Terrace walkway.More >>
Storm sewer collapses under Monona Terrace walkway.More >>
The jury will get the case Tuesday morning in the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer.More >>
The jury will get the case Tuesday morning in the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer.More >>
The next time you fly, you may see a new process to get past the ticket counter faster.More >>
The next time you fly, you may see a new process to get past the ticket counter faster.More >>
Three people had to find a new place to stay Monday night after a fire in a home on Whitcomb Drive.More >>
Three people had to find a new place to stay Monday night after a fire in a home on Whitcomb Drive.More >>
ATLANTA (WKOW) -- For all you gluten impaired citizens out there, who cower at the idea of fast food because there are few options for you, the tides appear to be changing. Monday, Chick-fil-A announced the addition of a Gluten-Free Bun to it's menu.More >>
ATLANTA (WKOW) -- For all you gluten impaired citizens out there, who cower at the idea of fast food because there are few options for you, the tides appear to be changing. Monday, Chick-fil-A announced the addition of a Gluten-Free Bun to it's menu.More >>