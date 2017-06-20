Milwaukee woman's son survives USS Fitzgerald disaster

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Milwaukee woman is sad, yet thankful, after the deadly collision between a U.S Navy warship and a cargo ship near Japan.

Her son was on the U.S.S. Fitzgerald when the tanker ripped a huge hole in the side.

Second class petty officer Kristopher Bass survived the crash that left seven of his shipmates dead.

But his parents didn't know whether he was alive until several hours after they heard about the collision.

His mother remembers hearing his voice again for the first time.

"It reminded me of when I had him. The sound of his voice when I gave birth to him," said Dina Bass.

Many of the sailors lost all of their personal belongings in the collision.

The navy will replace navy-related items, but not civilian clothing or personal belongings.

So Dina Bass has launched a gofundme page and a clothing drive.

An officer from Green Bay and a sailor from Wausau also survived the crash on the U.S.S. Fitzgerald.