Cooks chase-down crook in restaurant robbery

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A pair of cooks turned into crime fighters during a restaurant robbery.

The manager at the Omega restaurant in Milwaukee says a customer grabbed a server, put a knife to her throat, went to the on-duty manager and demanded money.

After that he took off, and two cooks from the kitchen chased him down and tackled him in the parking lot.

"You know, they're looking out for each other, they heard the waitress, they ran to help. It's nice," restaurant manager Angela Hernandez told WISN.

Police arrested the 39 year old suspect and recovered the stolen cash.

The server was taken to the hospital for a cut on her neck.