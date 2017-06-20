New video released in Castile shooting

MINNESOTA (WKOW) -- We're now seeing a key piece of evidence in an officer-involved shooting in Minnesota.

Dashcam video shows the moments before and after the shooting of Philando Castile.

"Sir I do have to tell you I have a firearm on me," said Castile.

To which officer Jeronimo Yanez responded, "Ok, don't reach for it then. Don't pull it out. Don't pull it out."

It's after this that Yanez shot Castile five times.

On the video, you hear the officer's reaction.

"I told him not to reach for it. I told him to get his hand open."

Last week, a jury cleared officer Yanez of manslaughter and other charges in Castile's death.